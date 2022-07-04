LAWRENCE, Kan. — An elderly man from Lawrence died after being pulled from a Douglas County lake.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said a boater notified deputies about a body in the water at Lone Star Lake around 6:30 a.m. Monday. The lake is southwest of Lawrence.

Deputies said the man was brought to shore. They tried to revive the man, but he died.

Investigators determined the 81-year-old man was part of a group that regularly swims at the lake. Members of the group told deputies the man turned around and headed back to shore before the rest of the swimmers.

Foul play is not suspected in the man’s death.

