LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 35-year-old Lawrence, Kansas man is sentenced to five years in prison for multiple crimes that took place in September of 2021 including interference with law enforcement.

John Timothy Price was sentenced Monday to a total of four years in prison for aggravated assault, interference with law enforcement and criminal damage to property, according to Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez. Price was sentenced another year in county jail for battery on a law enforcement officer.

The convictions resulted from back-to-back trials that occurred in December of 2022.

The incidents that occurred on the night of September 12, 2021 near the intersection of W. 9th and Iowa streets when Price threw objects at passing cars.

Convictions from the second trial stemmed from incidents that occurred on September 9, 2021 when Price threw objects that caused damage to windows located in the Hillcrest Shopping Center in the 900 block of Iowa Street, and then at windows of a nearby Quick Trip.

Price also was convicted of charges of spitting at officers and hitting another officer.