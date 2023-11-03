LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Douglas County judge sentenced a 35-year-old Lawrence man Friday for an incident in October 2021 in which he followed a person home and assaulted them.

Judge Amy Hanley sentenced Lee Andrew Mitchell Pennington, who was found guilty by a jury in Sept. 2022, to 13 years and 6 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for aggravated burglary, one years for aggravated assault and one year in a county jail for stalking, according to Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez. Each sentence will run concurrently.

The court also ordered three years post-release supervision.

Charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in the early morning hours on October 30, 2021, in which Mitchell Pennington followed the victim home and then, while wearing a surgical mask, entered the victim’s home in the area of W. 14th Street and Kentucky Street and assaulted the sleeping victim before leaving.

Police used nearby security camera footage, DNA evidence and geo-fencing data to identify Mitchell Pennington, who was not known to the victim, as the suspect in the case.

The case was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.