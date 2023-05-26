LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 38-year-old Lawrence man is sentenced for trying to throw a woman off a bridge and into the Kansas River.

Adam Amyx Jr. was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for attempted second-degree murder, according to Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez.

Amyx pleaded no contest to the charge back in March.

The DA’s office said a then 21-year-old woman walked past Amyx on a Lawrence bridge over the Kansas River in April 2022.

As the woman passed, prosecutors say Amyx lifted her into the air and tried to throw her over the bridge railing, which could have killed her.

According to investigators, the woman kicked Amyx several times and managed to get away from him.