LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 47-year-old Lawrence man has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility for parole for 25 years for multiple sexual assault incidents involving children.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Thursday that Timothy Glen Martins also was sentenced to four years and one month for another count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, four years and five months for another count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and two years and seven months for indecent liberties with a child.

The sentences will be served concurrently with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Charges stemmed from incidents occurring 2012 through 2017, in which Martins engaged in sexual conduct with female children under his care and residing in his home.

“I commend the survivors for exercising tremendous courage to bring this perpetrator to justice and making our community safer,” Valdez said.

The case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department, the Special Victims Unit of the Lawrence Police Department, and the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

