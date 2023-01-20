LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 65-year-old Lawrence, Kansas faces prison time for child sex crimes committed in 2021.

On Friday, Bruce S. Springsteen plead no contest to attempted sexual exploitation of a child by conducting internet searches for child sexual abuse material, a violation of his probation terms set in a similar 2021 case, according to Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez.

Springsteen had pleaded no contest to three counts of attempted exploitation of a child in 2021.

He was sentenced to two years in prison, which was later suspended to two years probation.

Valdez says Springsteen violated his terms of probation on or about June 19, 2022 when he attempted to conduct internet searches for explicit material of a child who was under 18 years of age.

Sentencing for Springsteen is scheduled for March 6, 2023 at 10 a.m.

He faces up to over five years in prison consecutive to the two year sentence in the case for which he had been on probation.

Springsteen was already subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender based on his 2021 conviction, according to Valdez.