LAWRENCE, Kan. — City leaders of Lawrence announced that they have begun informing community members staying at the city-sanctioned support site for those experiencing homelessness that a new safety policy will take effect.

The effect will take place starting Monday, April 24.

The city says the new policy is designed around nationally recognized best practices and after consultation with experts and individuals with lived experience.

“Our goal has always been to help our at-risk neighbors experiencing homelessness,” City’s Homeless Programs Project Specialist Cicely Thornton said. “As the camp has evolved through time, needs also continue to change. We believe the people we serve should be afforded as much safety and privacy as possible while they work with community partners toward a more sustainable solution.”

In addition, city workers will post the new policies on a board at the site so residents know how to utilize services, and volunteers can continue to provide donations to help their neighbors in need.

Mental health support services and other community outreach partners will be able to sign in as approved support visitors.

Residents will have the opportunity to review and sign an expectations and rules agreement.

The city-sanctioned support site opened in October of 2022 to fill an emergent need and has always been a temporary solution to a shortage in shelter beds. The Lawrence City Commission approved a plan to develop a new 24/7 managed non-congregate emergency shelter consisting of up to 75 small cabins constructed by Pallet Homes.