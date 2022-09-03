LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Lawrence off-duty police Detective was arrested for DUI early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane around 12:30 a.m. when a homeowner heard a crash, looked out, and realized her parked car was struck and sustained damages.

The responding officer immediately recognized the driver as an off0duty detective was identified as Adam Welch who was driving his personal vehicle.

The officer alerted supervision, who asked for an on-duty Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper to respond but none was available. The supervision called in Douglas Counties Deputies.

Deputies found a cause to arrest Welch and believe he was operating his vehicle while impaired. Welch was transported to the Douglas County jail.

“I am personally saddened,” Chief Lockhart said. “Anyone who knows me knows I am openly emotional about the professionals in this department, the community we serve, and the law enforcement industry in general. It’s not good news. However, I have promised this community transparency.”

The investigators said the Lawrence Police Department will not be involved in the investigation.

Welch was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation by the Office of Professional Accountability and the Chief of Police.

