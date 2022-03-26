LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department announced Saturday that it will be banning the no-knock warrants and chokeholds.

Police Chief Rich Lockhart said the change comes after meeting with community members with varying levels of input and concerns related to the Police Department.

National news coverage of tragic events has brought many questions and comments surrounding the department’s approach to chokeholds and no-knock warrants. As we seek to reimagine policing in Lawrence, including being responsive to our community, I am banning no-knock search warrants and chokeholds. Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart

No-knock warrants became a popular tactic during the 1990s when officers were serving warrants on drug houses occupied by heavily armed individuals with fortified doors and windows.

“This tactic is one that should not be part of any law enforcement tactical strategy. Surprising residents with a dynamic entry, as recent incidents have demonstrated, is not safe for officers or residents,” he said.

Lockhart also said the changes are part of what reimagining policing in Lawrence looks like and how the community envisions policing in Lawrence.

