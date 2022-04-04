LAWRENCE, Kan. — A close call at a Lawrence pharmacy had employees working outside Monday.

Someone crashed into Orchards Drug near West 14th Street and Kasold Drive. The impact sent the car into the building and down an aisle.

The car came to a rest inside the building right next to the pharmacy counter.

No only did it knock a hole in the building, the car also knocked items from shelves as it traveled down the aisle.

Orchards Drug said no one was injured in the crash, but the business did have to close temporarily. A comment on the pharmacy’s Facebook page thanked employees for relocating outside to finish up the workday to make sure customers received the care and prescriptions they needed.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.