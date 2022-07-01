LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police arrest five armed robbery suspects after they allegedly robbed a woman in front of her two-year-old child.

Detectives said the crime took place at a house northeast of West 7th Street and Lawrence Avenue around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The woman told officers the suspects had at least one gun when they robbed her, stealing money and other items.

Officers said they located a car in North Lawrence that matched the one used in the armed robbery. The department said officers sat outside the house and arrested three suspects as they left the house.

Another suspect was arrested during a traffic stop.

Detectives said the final suspect was involved in a police chase before a deputy deployed road spikes and stopped his car. Officers took the suspect into custody near 7th and Maple.

The police department said no one was injured in the robbery, arrests, or police chase.

The department forwarded the case to the Douglas County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.

