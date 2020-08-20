Lawrence police arrest man on suspicion of kidnapping woman Thursday morning

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police arrested a man Thursday morning for allegedly holding a woman against her will and carrying an illegal firearm.

Officers responded to a disturbance involving weapons just before 9 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 6th Street.

On the way to the scene, officers received information that a female individual was being held

against her will by a male suspect carrying a firearm.

The victim, who was known to the suspect, was located unharmed at the scene.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Michael James Edwards, on suspicion of kidnapping and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Documents are being prepared for the Douglas County District Attorney.