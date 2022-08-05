LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police make an arrest in two church vandalism cases reported earlier this week.

The Lawrence Police Department said officers reviewed video showing a suspect. They got a search warrant and made an arrest Friday morning.

The department did not release the suspect’s identity Friday afternoon.

The arrest comes four days after Victory Baptist Church and another church reported vandalism.

Both churches supported the “Value them Both” amendment on the Kansas Ballot.

Leaders at Victory Baptist Church told Lawrence police vandals spray painted messages on the church walls. The messages included phrases such as “protect choice,” and “vote no.”

The vandalism happened sometime after midnight, just a day before the election.

Record numbers of Kansas voters turned out to vote on the proposed issue. It eventually failed, meaning abortion rights will not change in the state.

