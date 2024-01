LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 84-year-old man who has dementia.

Police said Keith Schmitz is driving a 2001 Cadillac Eldorado (photo below) and had reason to believe he was in town but now believe he may be in Oklahoma.

Family said he hasn’t been seen all day and are concerned.

Anyone that sees him or the car are asked to call (785) 843-0250 or 911.

Lawrence police is working with partner agencies to get the word out.