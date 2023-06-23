LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department is asking the public’s help in trying to locate a man they believe was involved in an armed robbery on a city bus Friday afternoon.

Lawrence police officers were called to E. 23rd Street and Harper Street just after 1 p.m.

The victim tells police the suspect started arguing with him on the bus, then hit him, knocked him down and stole his backpack and cell phone when they got off the bus.

The victim is reported to have minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police believe the suspect got on another bus and may be near downtown Lawrence.

The suspect is described as standing 6’2″ or 6’3.”

Anyone with information or sees the suspect is asked to call (785) 838-7509 or 911.