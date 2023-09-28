LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are asking people to check out their video doorbells after a break-in on West 26th Street, off of busy Iowa Street.

“Someone who’s shirtless at 4 o’clock in the morning in the area should stand out,” said Sgt. Drew Fennelly, spokesman for the Lawrence Police Department.

At about 4 a.m. Wednesday, a young woman discovered a man in her bedroom, waking her up when he touched her leg, police said.

She told police she doesn’t know the man, and he has yet to be identified.

It happened at the sprawling apartment complexes just off Iowa Street on West 26th Street.

Police said the man was shirtless and wearing khaki-colored cargo shorts, and he likely ran through the area early Wednesday morning.

“She woke up and sensed the presence of someone in her apartment and felt someone touching her,” Fennelly said.

“The things that you speculate in that kind of situation are not good things. And we think it’s very important that we find this person. It was a very brazen crime.”

“And for someone to break into someone’s apartment in this manner and to do the things that he did — it’s very alarming,” Fennelly said.

The situation happened about a mile from the University of Kansas campus.

Police haven’t gotten any fruitful tips from the public yet. They want more people to check their doorbell cameras, even dashcams, in the range between 3-4 a.m. Wednesday.

“We’re hoping that by casting that broader net and getting people all over that area of town to look at those videos will hopefully enable us to capture that person on video somewhere and lead to their identification,” Fennelly said.

Police are asking for anyone in the area with doorbell or surveillance cameras who may have footage to contact dispatch at 785-832-7509. Residents can also submit information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-8477.