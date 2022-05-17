LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department has identified the 25-year-old woman killed Monday night.

Regan Gibbs was found dead inside a home in Lawrence, Kansas after police were called to the scene at around 7:30 p.m.

Police said they found her “mortally wounded.”

Gibbs and the man lived together in the home and LPD are investigating domestic violence as a contributing factor.

The department said an affidavit has been sent to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office, but there are no official charges at this time.

The Lawrence Police Department continues to investigate the incident and urge anyone with any information to call the department’s investigations division at 785-830-7430.

