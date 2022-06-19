LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police say a driver who hit a light pole at 31st and Atchison Avenue early on Sunday morning died in the crash.

Police say officers went to the scene at about 2:15 a.m., and found the one-vehicle collision at the northwest corner of the intersection. Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. He hasn’t been identified yet.

The crash led to downed power lines, which closed 31st Street between Atchison and Kasold Drive until 8:15 a.m. Lawrence police say they’re still investigating and expect to release more information on Monday.