LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night.

The incident was reported around 10:15 p.m. near North Seventh and Maple streets.

With the help of railroad employees, officers and paramedics were able to locate the victim where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Cassandra Rose Anderson of Lecompton.

Police said the incident does not appear to be suspicious at this time.