LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are investigating after a 19-year-old female was found dead in her bed at the Alpha Chi Omega sorority house, near 1500 Sigma Nu Place.

Around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, officers found the student. There was no foul play suspected based on investigations so far.

The student attended the University of Kansas.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.