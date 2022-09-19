LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department is investigating after human remains were discovered Monday afternoon.

The skeletal remains were found around 12:30 p.m. in a wooded area south of Bob Billings Parkway just east of Kansas Highway 10. The man who found the remains went to a nearby convenient store to call police.

Police said they are confident the skeletal remains are human but don’t suspect foul play.

Police are working with forensic experts to try to identify the victim as the investigation continues.

