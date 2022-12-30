LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department is investigating a death Friday afternoon in the homeless camping area just north of the city support site.

Police said a witness called for help just before noon. Medical professionals pronounced the man dead at the scene.

There is no evidence of trauma or foul play, according to police.

Police said investigators interviewed several witnesses and a cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

Officers are working to contact potential family.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.