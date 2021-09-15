Lawrence police investigating sexual battery near KU campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a reported sexual battery that happened early in the morning on Sept. 12.

The victim told Lawrence Police that around midnight, a man followed her from the area of 11th and Mississippi Streets and then pushed her down in the street near W. 10th and Alabama Streets, where he threatened her and tried to grab her.

The suspect is described as a tall, white man in his late 20s with a beard. The suspect was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

The information was sent to students at the University of Kansas through a crime alert from the Office of Public Safety.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.