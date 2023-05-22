Lawrence police are looking for Sean Reese after they say he stabbed a woman, may have placed explosives in a home

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Investigators in Lawrence are looking for a man who they say tried to stab a woman to death and may have left explosives in her home Sunday night.

Lawrence police are looking for Sean Martin Reese following an incident and investigation in the 1300 block of Rhode Island, which is just a few blocks east of Massachusetts Street between 13th and 14th streets.

Reese is 5’9″ and weighs 215 pounds according to a police bulletin. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and wears glasses.

Officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. and found a woman outside a home who had been stabbed several times. She was taken to a hospital, and investigators learned that Reese may have left explosives inside the home.

Lawrence police with the assistance of the Leavenworth Bomb Squad investigated and found the devices were homemade, consistent with commercial fireworks, and removed them. They notified administrators at a nearby school, Liberty Memorial Central Middle School, but the scene was cleared before anyone arrived Monday morning.

If you know where Reese is or can help police find him, call 911 or Crimestoppers at (785) 843-TIPS.