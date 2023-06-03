LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person is dead and Lawrence police are looking for the person who killed the victim.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots near 24th and Cedarwood around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators witnessed a car speeding to a hospital and helped pull a man with gunshot injuries from the back seat.

The man in his 20s later died of his injuries.

Officers interviewed the three people in the car that took the victim to the hospital, but the men told detectives they don’t know the victim.

People who live near 24th and Cedarwood haven’t been able to help police identify the gunshot victim.

Anyone who can help identify the victim, or who knows information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.