Lawrence police need help locating missing woman

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Lawrence Police Department is asking for help locating a missing elderly adult. Marilyn Dowell, 94-years-old, was reported missing by a caregiver around 18th and Brandon Woods Drive early Saturday morning.

Her vehicle was seen leaving the city at 7:44 a.m., and a neighbor told police she could be on her way to Arizona. She is suffering from dementia like symptoms, needs help to move around and is a fall risk.

If you have any information about Ms. Dowell or her 2012 GMC Terrain, please contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.