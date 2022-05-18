LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police identity the two people killed in a double shooting outside a Lawrence grocery store Tuesday night, and say it started as a fight somewhere else.

The victims are 53-year-old Monty Ray Amick and 22-year-old Zachary Michael Sutton. Both men were from Lawrence.

Police said Amick was in an SUV and Sutton and another man were in a truck. They said the men were involved in road rage near 23rd Street and Harper.

Investigators said the road rage escalated into a confrontation at 23rd Street and Iowa. It continued into the Hy-Vee parking lot on Clinton Parkway, where the shooting happened.

Officers questioned four people about the shooting, but they have since been released from custody.

Police ask anyone who witnessed any of the events leading up to the shooting, or the actual shooting, to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-830-7430.

