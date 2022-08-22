LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police plan to release video showing the final minutes of a high-speed chase that ended in the arrest of a suspect wanted in two homicides.

Officers arrested 51-year-old Rodney E Marshall late last month.

Prosecutors charged Marshall with two counts of first-degree murder; one count of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of attempted capital murder of law enforcement.

Investigators believe Marshall killed two men at two different Lawrence homes shortly before the chase.

At one point police say Marshall fired shots at the officers out of his car window as he tried to get away from them.

Marshall was eventually arrested on K-10 near Eudora.

