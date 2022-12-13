LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police are searching for a gunman who damaged a number of Lawrence homes.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday evening.

Officers responded to a neighborhood in the area of 27th and Louisiana and found multiple homes with damage from the gunshots.

The department said one bullet went into a house and hit a child’s bed. No one was home in that house at the time of the shooting.

The police department says it is currently working to identify the person or people responsible for the shootings.

Anyone in the area at the time of the shooting and either noticed or heard something that can help officers find the people responsible is asked to call dispatch at (785) 832-7509.

