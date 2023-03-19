LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department is searching for a 17-year-old suspect after another teenager died in a homicide Saturday evening in Lawrence.

According to the Department, officers found a male teen suffering from a gunshot wound at 1100 Block of east 13th street just after 5 p.m.

The teen was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told investigators that the teen arrived at the apartment complex address wounded, but the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Maple Lane.

Investigators are working to identify possible suspects in the shooting and are searching for 17-year-old Derrick Del Reed, who police say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police describe Reed as a white male, around 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

LKPD is also looking for Reed’s vehicle, a dark 2015 Chrysler 300 with Kansas license plate 369REG.

Investigators said they believe both the victim and Reed knew one another.

Anyone who encounters Reed is asked to call 911. Investigators are asking if anyone has information on the shooting, call the Douglas County Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.