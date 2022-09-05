LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Police Department continue to search for a man who led police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle down I-70 before crashing and running into the woods.

According to police, they were called to a cart wash in the 1000 block of North 3rd Street at about 3 p.m. for a man who was sleeping in a running car on Sunday.

Medical help was called once they saw the man was breathing but not responding.

The man woke up moments later and was uncooperative with police and hit the gas pedal, nearly hit an officer, and took off onto eastbound I-70.

During the pursuit, the man reached speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, but eventually hit spike strips laid by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The man kept driving on two rims before crashing into a middle barrier and the car stopped off the shoulder. He then exited the vehicle and ran into the thick brush and woods.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen out of Overland Park, Kansas, and they found marijuana packaged for sale, as well as heroin, other pills, a gun and ammunition inside.

A screenshot from an officer’s body-worn camera was sent out to other agencies and it the man was possibly identified as a suspect wanted for parole violation in Illinois.

Police urge anyone who sees this man to call police immediately.

