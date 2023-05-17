LAWRENCE, Mo. — The Lawrence Police Department go high tech to locate a suspect.

The department released video showing how officers use new technology to make the community safer.

The video is from April 6.

The department allowed FOX4 to share the video that shows officers using a thermal drone to locate a suspect in a domestic violence case.

This video is from a recent domestic violence incident, and shows how valuable thermal drones are in locating hiding suspects. The assistance this tech provides leads to safer outcomes for all, including nearby citizens, officers, and suspects. pic.twitter.com/4xprue6luY — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) May 15, 2023

The video shows how difficult it is to see the suspect in the darkness.

When the officers turned on the drone’s thermal video, the suspect is much easier to locate. The video shows three other heat images walk into the viewfinder and arrest the hiding suspect.

Lawrence police say they can’t release specific information about the case because it involves domestic violence.