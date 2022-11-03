LAWRENCE, Kan. — Police ask the community to be aware of crimes often committed by a group known as the “Felony Lane Gang.”

Lawrence police said they have taken several reports over the past several months that fit the type of crimes members of the gang are known to commit.

According to police, thieves are known to hit quickly and in broad daylight.

Cars parked at gyms, parking lots, dog parks, and other areas, are common targets in order to steal credit and debit cards or checks. The stolen cards can be used to make large purchases or gift cards.

The thieves usually work in pairs, according to Lawrence police. A man will break into a car and a woman will dress up to impersonate the owner of the credit and debit cards.

The group has been around for years and got the name because police say they are known for using bank drive-thru lanes far away from the teller. They also use self-checkout lanes to buy gift cards. Police say the thieves believe they are less likely to be identified that way.

