LAWRENCE, Kan. — The City of Lawrence is asking residents to reduce their water usage through Friday following a 24-inch water main break late Thursday afternoon.

The city said this water main supplies water from the Clinton Water Treatment Plant to a large portion of the community.

Currently, there is no impact on drinking water service, according to the city.

The city said it is using a secondary water main to route water around while the repair is being made.

Crews will be working through the night to bring the water main back into service.

Residents in Lawrence can take different actions to reduce water consumption during this time, such as:

Limiting outdoor watering

Shortening showers

Limiting the washing of cars and vehicles

Limiting the refilling of pools

The city said it will notify everyone when the repair is complete.