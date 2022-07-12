LAWRENCE, Kan. — Some people living in Lawrence are hoping to save Prairie Park Nature Center.

They held a rally to show their support for the popular attraction Tuesday afternoon.

Prairie Park Nature Center is part of $1 million worth of budget cuts proposed by the Lawrence City Commission. It’s an issue commissioners plan to discuss during a meeting Tuesday night.

Park supporters argue the 100-acre park offers nature trails, wildlife, and educational programs.

Last week, the city manager wrote commissioners that the nature center does not align with the city’s strategic plan. He told leaders that closing the center would save the city $337,000 dollars.

According to the city manager’s plan, impacted employees would be transferred, animals relocated, and the education center could be leased out or repurposed.

Tuesday’s meeting is a budget workshop. A vote on the budget and closing the park and nature center is not planned at this time. There will be a public comment session.

