LAWRENCE, Kan. — A longtime Lawrence restaurant was severely damaged after an overnight fire, officials say.
Firefighters were dispatched to the Cielito Lindo Mexican restaurant just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, and crews spent several hours working to put the fire out.
The Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Department said the fire was extinguished by 7 a.m., but crews stayed on scene Thursday morning to watch any hotspots.
Officials said the roof and floors of the restaurant collapsed. One firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the fire. No one else was hurt.
Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.