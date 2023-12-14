LAWRENCE, Kan. — A longtime Lawrence restaurant was severely damaged after an overnight fire, officials say.

Firefighters were dispatched to the Cielito Lindo Mexican restaurant just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, and crews spent several hours working to put the fire out.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Department said the fire was extinguished by 7 a.m., but crews stayed on scene Thursday morning to watch any hotspots.

Officials said the roof and floors of the restaurant collapsed. One firefighter suffered a minor injury while fighting the fire. No one else was hurt.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.