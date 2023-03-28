LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence Board of Education voted Monday night to close two elementary schools due to budgetary reasons.

School board members say tough decisions have to be made due to decreasing funding from a decline in enrollment.

The schools are Broken Arrow and Pinckney elementary schools.

The district held public hearings at those schools Saturday.

District leaders say closing the two schools would save the district $4.5 million, allowing for teacher pay raises.

However, parents and teachers at a board of education meeting Monday night voiced concerns for the plan, citing issues of transportation, safety and students’ mental health moving to new schools.

On the transportation aspect, one Broken Arrow mom wanted to walk her son to school but says after this boundary changes, it won’t be possible.

“There’s other ways to fundraiser or look at budget cuts to see other ways they can find the money to save the schools, parent Christina Bloomquist said.

The superintendent said 76% of teachers polled in a survey were unhappy with their pay.