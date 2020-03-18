Lawrence school officials fighting hunger, setting up online learning after Kansas announcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- School districts in Kansas are coming to terms with Gov. Laura Kelly's announcement to cancel in-person classes the rest of the school year due to COVID-19.

Staff at Lawrence Public Schools are stepping up in times of crisis from academics to feeding students. Superintendent Anthony Lewis has formed a task force to fight hunger among students.

"It’s all of our families that we are concerned about," Lewis said. "We are just making sure that we’re removing that barrier in terms of them getting the meals and just bringing it to their doorstep."

More than a handful of teachers, principals and staff members volunteered to knock on doors and deliver close to 300 lunches a day. Lewis said it's peace of mind for families while school is out.

"A lot of our scholars depend on us more than just teaching them reading, writing," Lewis said. "They depend on us for food as well. So, it means the world to us that we are able to come out here in a stressful time."

Technology allows Lewis to see where to go and alerts working parents when the food arrives.

"It means a lot," Matt Krause, who is a single parent, said. "The fact that I know that she’s taken care of even when I don’t have to be here."

Krause is a student at KU working as an unpaid intern. His daughter, Makhia, goes to Southwest Middle School.

"The free lunches really help," Krause said. "It’s just been great. It’s one less burden that I have to worry about."

Makhia has mixed emotions about graduating eighth grade and not finishing the year with friends.

"At first, I was really really happy, but then I, like, kind of was bummed that I don’t get to see my friends everyday," Makhia said. "I started to cry last night because of that."

Lewis assures families they are coming up with the right plan to pass this unusual test. He said they will lean on technology to get through the rest of the school year -- looking to Commissioner Randy Watson for guidance.

"We’re not going to flood families and students with a lot of work," Lewis said. "We’re going to make sure that we’re taking care of them first, but also meeting their needs academically."

As for feeding students, Lewis said they plan to provide delivery the rest of the school year.

Lewis said students and staff need to pickup any important items they may have left at school by 7 p.m. on Friday.