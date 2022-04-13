LAWRENCE, Kan. — It’s a crime that happens in a matter of seconds but leads to hefty repair bills, according to police.

Now thieves are targeting cars parked around Lawrence.

The police department posted on Twitter that it is dealing with an increased number of catalytic converter thefts recently. The department said it’s averaging about 10 reports a month since the beginning of the year.

“These are extremely frustrating crimes for victims because the cost to replace the converter is so expensive,” Sergeant Rob Murray, Lawrence Police Department, said.

Investigators said Toyotas and Hondas are most often targeted. Officers said Prius models have two catalytic converters and they’ve also had several Prius owners file reports over stolen converters.

“In case you don’t know anything about car repairs: If you see someone under a car and hear the sound of a power saw, that’s probably bad — call us!” the department tweeted.

The department released a surveillance picture of a white truck that they think is connected to a catalytic converter theft on March 22.

