Lawrence shelter temporarily closes after COVID-19 case; staff and guests wait for test results

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A shelter in Lawrence temporarily closed after dozens of people were exposed to COVID-19.

The Lawrence Community Shelter said a total of 76 people, including staff members are in quarantine after someone staying at the shelter tested positive for the virus.

The non-profit said it decided to close based on guidance from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. Staff decided that since the case could be the Delta variant, it would quarantine the shelter’s 34 staff and all 42 guests. The shelter said it may have to stay closed for up to two weeks.

According to the shelter, guests are moving into hotel rooms to stay temporarily. The goal is to have them settled by this evening. Meals will be delivered to the rooms.

Staff members are quarantining at home for the next two weeks. They will not provide in-person services during that time, but quarantines guests will have access to workers by phone daily.

All staff and guests have been tested, but the results are not back at this time.