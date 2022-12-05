LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found in a house Monday morning.

Deputies responded to a call about a possible shooting near East 1550 Road and Lyon Street southeast of Lawrence. They arrived in the area around 7 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says deputies entered the home and found the two people inside.

Detectives, deputies and members of the Douglas County Coroner’s office are investigating the shooting, but the Sheriff’s Office says it doesn’t believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.