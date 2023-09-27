LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department arrested a 46-year-old man who is accused of repeatedly trying to stab another man.

Officers responded to a residence near North and 3rd streets late Tuesday night for a report of two men allegedly fighting in the street.

When Lawrence police officers arrived on scene, no one was actively fighting, but officers soon learned the suspect had come to the residence intending to stab the 38-year-old victim.

Witnesses reported to police that the suspect had brandished a knife and made multiple attempts to stab the victim.

The victim and suspect are known to each other, according to police.

The suspect was booked into the Douglas County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is not being identified until formal charges have been filed with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

No injuries were reported in the incident.