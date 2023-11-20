LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence city leaders are preparing to build a new pallet shelter village to address homelessness in the city.

The city announced Monday it will start constructing 50 pallet shelters at what’s now being called The Village from Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, pending weather or other delays.

The shelter will be located at 256 N. Michigan St., just south of Interstate 70 west of the Kansas River.

The city recently sent a mailer to residents in two zip codes in the Pinkney neighborhood, where The Village is located.

Supporters have previously said the village is a key piece in community efforts to end homelessness in both Lawrence and Douglas County.

Lawrence leaders said the year-round shelter site will serve veterans, elderly individuals, women fleeing domestic violence without children, and people with disabilities. The city noted in its mailer that violent offenders will not be allowed in The Village.

“With a focus on fostering dignity, safety, and support, this effort endeavors to reintegrate these individuals into society by providing them with essential resources and assistance,” the city said in a release.

Final site designs show the city plans to create 50 pallet shelters that are each 64 square feet. Each cabin will have heating and cooling.

Lawrence site design for The Village (Photo via City of Lawrence)

The Village will also have shared restrooms, showers, laundry and office space, plus bike and vehicle parking. The final design also shows a community tent area and a proposed fence line.

The city delayed the project for several months, in part to address issues like demolition, fencing and further site analysis. But demolition at the site finally started in July.

But Monday’s release from the city didn’t address who will operate The Village or when it will open. A Lawrence spokesperson confirmed Monday the city is still focused on finding an operator and has not set an opening date yet.