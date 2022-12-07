LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department is having some fun on Twitter Wednesday night keeping the public updated on an attempt to capture a steer that has been loose for several hours.

Lawrence police is calling the search “Bovine Search 2022.”

LPD said it is using thermal capable drones to look for the steer near Interstate 70.

“Still no sign of Bessie. Safe to say the steaks are high on this operation,” the police department tweeted.

A tweet just before 7:30 said the steer was out of drone range and was fleeing northbound from Kansas Turnpike Authority police.

“Bessie has temporarily eluded officers on the ground,” LPD tweeted just after 7:30 p.m. “Drone team is changing positions to get closer.

Attention: We need all deer to stay out of the area. We keep losing track of the fastest bull alive because we get distracted by deer, which not surprisingly look very similar on a thermal sensor. — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) December 8, 2022

Just after 8 p.m. Lawrence police tweeted “Bessie the steer has fled deep into county territory, and we’re discontinuing the pursuit for shift change.”

Lawrence police said it passed the responsibility over to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

