Lawrence woman dies after being hit by train

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A woman is dead after being hit by a train in Lawrence Wednesday night, KSNT reports.

Lawrence police arrived at 2nd Street and Indiana Street on the BNSF railway around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in response to a call from the railway that someone had been hit. Officers on scene found a woman in the area with critical injuries.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but were unsuccessful and she died at the scene.

The woman’s name has not been released. Her death is still under investigation.