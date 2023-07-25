Mugshot of Kodi Crane, courtesy of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 41-year-old Lawrence, Kansas woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter for striking and killing a woman with her vehicle in August of 2021.

It stems from an incident that happened just after 8 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021, near the intersection of 15th Street and Haskell Avenue when Kodi Crane struck a 50-year-old woman who died from her injuries.

Sentencing for Crane is set for 3 p.m. on Sept. 1, 2023, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident was investigated by the Lawrence Police Department.

Crane must register as a violent offender for 15 years.

“This tragedy should never have occurred, but I hope today’s plea will help bring some measure of closure to the victim’s friends and family,” Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez said.