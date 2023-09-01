LAWRENCE, Kan. — A Lawrence woman has been sentenced to over three years in prison for striking and killing a woman with her vehicle in 2021.

It stems from an incident that happened in August 2021, near the intersection of 15th Street and Haskell Avenue when prosecutors say Kodi Crane struck a 50-year-old woman who died.

In July, Crane pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

On Friday, a judge sentenced her to 41 months, or just over three years, in Kansas prison.

“Tragic occurrences such as these are entirely avoidable,” Senior Assistant District Attorney David Greenwald said. “We hope the family of the victim feel some measure of closure. Keeping the streets safe of our community is taken very seriously by the District Attorney’s Office.”