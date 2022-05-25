LAWRENCE, Kan. — It was an unwelcome sign for two Black women in Lawrence.

“If you aren’t white, don’t come in. Our property manager doesn’t deal with your kind,” the letter said.

Emily Martin found it when she tried to use a community space at her apartment complex. She simply wanted to study in her complex’s study room when she found the letter on the door.

That letter worried some people that live at Legends Place Apartments. Martin simply wanted to study in her apartment complex’s study room when she found the letter on the door.

Martin immediately sent a picture to her roommate.

“It is kind of scary because this is where we live I’ve lived here for 3 years, so it’s scary to think we can’t even go use the amenities that we pay for,” said Lauren Young, Martin’s roommate.

Martin was shocked that something like this could still be happening in 2022.

“It’s scary to think that people still kind of think that way, like it’s 2022 and people are still ignorant you know,” Martin said.

While FOX4 was at the apartment complex Wednesday, there was another sign taped near the front of the property, reading: “Warning! Racist property manager! Don’t sign! This is your sign.”

On Wednesday, managers at the apartment complex said it wasn’t one of their employees who put up the signs, and they removed both of them. In a statement, Legends Place Apartments said:

“We share the frustration of our residents regarding the unauthorized posting of these signs and are deeply disturbed by their contents. The signs were removed as soon as we were made aware of them. We have a zero tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind at our community and will take the appropriate next steps to address the matter as we learn more.”

“I didn’t think it was posted by the property manager, but it was like, I could be living next to someone who posted that,” Martin said.

The property manager told FOX4 they have reached out to the Lawrence Police Department, and police confirmed they’re investigating.

“People of color, like, we can feel like somewhat safe at a place, but we never completely feel at home or safe because stuff like this can happen,” Young said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.