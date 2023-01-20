TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three female Topeka police officers filed a lawsuit this week against the City of Topeka and Police Chief Bryan Wheeles.

According to court documents, Captain Colleen Stuart, Captain Jana Harden and Lieutenant Jennifer Cross allege they have been passed over for promotions and treated differently than their male counterparts over the course of several years with the Topeka Police Department.

City of Topeka spokeswoman, Gretchen Spiker, released the following statement to 27 News:

“The City of Topeka is aware of the lawsuit filed under Title VII. The city takes claims of this nature very seriously and has full faith that the justice system will resolve this issue. Because the matter involves pending litigation, and in order to not prejudice the process, the city has no further comment.”

The plaintiffs are asking for damages of $1.5 million, including future lost wages, benefits and emotional distress, according to the court documents. The plaintiffs have also requested that a jury trial take place in Kansas City, Kansas.

To see the full complaint from the plaintiffs, see the document below:

Lawsuit Document by Matthew Self on Scribd