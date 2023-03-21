KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The lawsuit involving a December 2021 Westport crash involving a Kansas City fire truck may settle soon.

On Tuesday, a Kansas City Council committee voted to have the full city council decide. The council’s special committee for legal review voted on an ordinance that would approve a partial settlement of the case filed by three victims in that case, which has been ongoing for more than a year.

Committee members met in closed session for 45 minutes before voting to move the ordinance to the full council on April 13.

Mayor Quinton Lucas joined committee members for awhile, and two members of the International Association of Firefighters were also present.

In November, the council authorized use of $1.8 million to settle four lawsuits involving the crash.

The incident involved a Kansas City Fire Department engine that was sent to a possible fire, but, according to records, it continued driving with lights and sirens on, and driving fast, even after it was diverted away from that call for service.

When the fire engine collided with an oncoming car, the force of the crash sent the car into a nearby building, demolishing the building and killing three people.

Councilmembers wouldn’t comment for FOX4 since this meeting went into closed session.